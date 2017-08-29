MUST SEE: "Pothole Vigilante" fixes bumpy roads - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

(WQOW) -- Did you know there is a "Pothole Vigilante" in Indianapolis?

Well it's true! He got tired of driving on bumpy roads, so he took matters into his own hands. So far, he says he's filled about 50 holes! The city says his work isn't technically illegal, even though he doesn't have a work permit. The rogue worker says he's only concerned about getting the potholes filled.

