8/29: The Changing Landscape of Drug Abuse: A Community Forum

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Sacred Heart/St. Joseph's Hospital and UW Eau Claire are teaming up to bring the community a special program for those who want to become part of the discussion of drug abuse in our area.

It's call "The Changing Landscape of Drug Abuse: A Community Forum". It's a free program for parents, families and concerned community members who want to learn more and be part of the discussion about about how drug abuse has changed in recent years. There will be a question and answer session with a panel of local experts.

Although a free program, people are encouraged to register, as space is limited. To do so, call UWEC Continuing Education office at 715-836-3636 or register online.

The next session will be held on Thursday, September 21 at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.