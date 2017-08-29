Volkswagen recalls 281K cars because engines can stall

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.

The Latest: Mayor: More than 1,000 rescued, many on rooftops

The Latest: Mayor: More than 1,000 rescued, many on rooftops

Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey

Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey

Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey

Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been found

Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been found

Desperate Harvey victims are using social media to share maps of their locations and images of themselves trapped on rooftops and inside buildings.

Desperate Harvey victims are using social media to share maps of their locations and images of themselves trapped on rooftops and inside buildings.

Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.

Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.

After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.

After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?.

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?.

The second night inside the George R. Brown Convention Center was louder, more crowded and at times, more chaotic.

The second night inside the George R. Brown Convention Center was louder, more crowded and at times, more chaotic.

Older Americans hobbled by leg pain will have a new option when the government starts paying for them to exercise on treadmills at medical clinics.

Older Americans hobbled by leg pain will have a new option when the government starts paying for them to exercise on treadmills at medical clinics.

President Donald Trump travels to Texas for briefings on Harvey's devastation in an all-out push to show the federal government's responsiveness to the massive storm.

President Donald Trump travels to Texas for briefings on Harvey's devastation in an all-out push to show the federal government's responsiveness to the massive storm.

Officials were preparing to evacuate one of the nation's busiest trauma centers because of flooding from Harvey.

Officials were preparing to evacuate one of the nation's busiest trauma centers because of flooding from Harvey.

DETROIT (AP) - Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

The recall covers the CC from the 2009 through 2016 model years, as well as the Passat sedan and wagon from 2006 through 2010. All have four-cylinder gasoline engines.

VW said in government documents that the fuel pump control computer can lose electrical power. That can stop gas from flowing and cause the engine to stop. That problem also can make the fuel pump continue running after the car is shut off.

VW will notify owners about the problem in October and send a second letter when replacement computers are available. Dealers will swap out the computers and move them so they are less susceptible to mechanical stress and heat.

VW says it has no reports of crashes or injuries in the U.S. caused by the problem.

An investigation by Chinese authorities started last year brought a recall in that country, and that touched off the U.S. recall, according to documents filed by VW with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A VW spokesman in the U.S. did not know how many cars were recalled in China or if the recall had been done elsewhere.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.