Former accounting clerk pleads guilty in Onalaska church theft of $800,000

ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) -- A former accounting clerk at a Catholic church in Onalaska is facing 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $800,000 from the congregation.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Madison states 59-year-old Barbara Snyder used the money to gamble at area casinos. Snyder was responsible for depositing church collections and maintaining accounting records at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. She's accused of falsifying bank deposit slips and accounting records.

The La Crosse Tribune said the West Salem woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and falsifying her tax returns. She agreed to make restitution as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Snyder will be sentenced Nov. 9.