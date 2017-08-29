93-year-old woman dies after crash near Black River Falls

Jackson County (WQOW) - Authorities said a 93-year-old woman died after a roll over crash near Black River Falls.

Wisconsin state troopers said the crash happened on Monday shortly after 10 a.m. on I-94 west bound near mile marker 88 in Jackson County. Authorities said Lorraine Marie Endres, 93, of Watertown, Wisconsin, was found dead in the vehicle after the car traveled about 40 feet off the roadway and came to a rest near a tree line.

The crash remains under investigation.