Wisconsin's DNR secretary leaving for EPA post

Stepp has faced criticism from environmentalists and others for the way she has run the DNR. They said Stepp has put natural resources at risk by emphasizing economic development.

Stepp has been secretary since 2011 when Gov. Scott Walker took office and appointed her.

A former Department of Natural Resources secretary says the agency's outgoing leader Cathy Stepp will be remembered for "dismantling significant portions of environmental protections in the state of Wisconsin."

Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday that Stepp was resigning to be the regional head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency based in Kansas City. Her last day is Wednesday.

Former DNR Secretary George Meyer says Stepp's move to the EPA overseeing Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and nine tribal nations worries him. He says Stepp's record is the worst of seven DNR secretaries he worked with.

Walker says in a statement that Stepp is a "strong, trusted reformer, who will serve the country well at the EPA." He lauds her for "placing a strong focus on customer service and common sense."

Walker appointed DNR Deputy Secretary Kurt Thiede to serve as interim secretary effective August 31, 2017.