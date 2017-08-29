What are the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history? - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

What are the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history?

(CNN) - With concerns growing that Hurricane Harvey will cause tens of billions of dollars in damages, take a look at the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history so far.

According to NOAA, Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was the most catastrophic, causing $160 billion in damage; that's more than double 2012's Hurricane Sandy, which is second at just over $70 billion.

Hurricane Andrew is third; it caused nearly $48 billion in damages when it made landfall in south Florida in 1992.

In fourth place is 2008's Hurricane Ike at just under $35 billion.

Rounding out the top five is 2004's Hurricane Ivan at a little over $27 billion in damages.

