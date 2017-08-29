Eau Claire superintendent appreciates funding boost for WI schools

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee voted Monday in favor of approving the largest funding boost to Wisconsin schools since Gov. Scott Walker took office.



Lawmakers approved $639 million in new education spending; that's actually $10 million less than Gov. Walker proposed in his plan.



That means if the budget is passed, school districts across the state will see an increase of $200 for each student in the coming school year, and $204 the following year. Currently, schools get at least $9,100 per student.



Eau Claire Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said this is a positive step in the right direction for the state and the local school district. She said before November 2016's referendum, the district was spending $418 less per pupil than the state average. Hardebeck said that's due in large part to revenue caps that were set in 1993, so they have been locked in a low rate, meaning any increased support is appreciated.



"Districts like ours have been penalized financially because we have been frozen at a lower level than similarly sized school districts, and we can only stretch our dollar so far," Hardebeck said. "So, I think all of our children in all of the school districts in Wisconsin deserve to have the same investment in their education."



Politicians on the other side of the aisle, including State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers said the Republican plan does not go far enough. A breakdown of how much funding each school district can expect hasn't been released yet.