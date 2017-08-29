WEB EXCLUSIVE: Bloomer native experiences Harvey firsthand

A native from western Wisconsin is helping with rescue efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey tore through several communities, forcing what emergency officials said could be more than 30,000 people into shelters and 450,000 victims seeking some type of disaster assistance.

Amanda Ashley, 38, grew up in Bloomer and lived in Altoona until April 2015 before she moved to Willis, Texas for an opportunity to help others during emergencies. But, she never imagined being faced with such tragedy on Friday, August 25.

Ashley, a paramedic for Montgomery County Hospital District, located about one hour north of Harris County where Houston lies, said the devastation Hurricane Harvey left behind in Texas is something she'll never forget.

“It's incredible to see everyone helping everyone – people in their own boats rescuing others,” Ashley said.

Ashley was at work the day Hurricane Harvey made landfall in southeastern Texas. She said with Harvey initially being more than 200 miles away from Willis, people were doubtful it would come their way.

"At that time, it was just some rain, nothing drastic...In fact, people were joking that we didn't get anything at all...and then the rain got heavy and never stopped," she said. "There were alerts that came, flash flood warnings and multiple tornado warnings," she said.

Ashley said residents who lived in the area their entire lives have never seen anything like it.

“The dams and reservoirs are at an uncontrolled releases now. Neighborhoods that have never flooded are now under water. It is difficult to get to 911 calls as roads are not accessible. I have many co-workers who have been on duty for days and have lost their homes and unable to assess their damage because they can't get home,” Ashley said.

Currently, Ashley is working in her service area assisting in medical emergencies over the phone. She said sometimes, emergency crews are unable to reach people by ambulance, and they have to seek the help of the fire department's water rescue team.

“We all work our scheduled shifts...There are some coworkers who have been at work since Friday – unable to make it home or their relief has not been able to make it in. Last week, I was on from Thursday through Saturday and scheduled to go back in tomorrow (Wednesday) night and may have to stay through Saturday again. It has been a team effort though, and we are all doing our part. We get tired, hungry and wet, but we do what we do,” Ashley said.

She said many shelters are overflowing with people, and they may be housed there for many weeks to come. Many people are volunteering their time, efforts and resources, including boats, and going through neighborhoods to rescue people.

“I cannot express enough how devastating this is...This will be months of recovery,” she said.

