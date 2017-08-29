Eau Claire resident lends a helping hand with Hurricane Harvey clean up

A spur of the moment decision has one Eau Claire resident packing up their trailer and truck on Tuesday evening before departing to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey aftermath early on Wednesday morning.

Chase Collins, owner of Live in Eau Claire and the Local Lounge, has family and friends that currently live in Texas. Collins told News 18 after talking with his relatives and finding out they were safe, he knew that many other Texas residents are going through their worst nightmare.

Collins said, after realizing he had two helping hands and supplies to take with him to Texas, he knew he needed to do something to aid those who are devastated from the aftermath of Harvey.

"I was kind of feeling a little helpless up here in the north, and I just wanted to get more active and use the resources we have to bring down there to help out," Collins said.

Collins said he will have a trailer set up outside of the Local Lounge on Tuesday evening. He said community members are more than welcome to drop by supplies for him to take down to Texas on Wednesday morning.

He plans on taking down items like canned goods, blankets and cleaning supplies.

If you would like to help Collins with his effort to clean up after the hurricane, the best way to contact him before Wednesday morning is by calling the Local Lounge at (715) 895-8080.

The address for the Local Lounge is 2106 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703.