HSHS Sacred Heart announces $8.7 million new birth center renovation project

The future for the third floor at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire is looking bright after the hospital announced its renovation project to their Women and Infant Services Center.

On Tuesday, Julie Manaus, the president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, announced the $8.7 million renovation project will be completed in early 2019.

Some of the renovations include hydrotherapy tub rooms, birth sling technology to aid in relieving pain to women in labor and additional C-section operating rooms.

Sacred Heart delivers more than 900 babies per year. The last renovation to the Women and Infants Services Center occurred back in 1988. In order to provide better comfort, safety and relaxation to patients, the hospital felt the new renovations were needed.

Construction will start in September and will be done in four phases.

"We know we need to phase the project because we still will be delivering those same 900 new babies this next year. So, we're working on the phasing. Right now, the project will take about 12 to 15 months," Manaus said. "We want to provide the least disruptions to our patient's families, our staff and our physicians."

New mothers and babies can look forward to other accommodations that will be featured in the new birthing center, like blanket warmers for the mother and baby, baby bathing sinks and private neonatal intensive care rooms.