Osseo man charged with repeated sexual assault of a child

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An Osseo man could spend 60 years in prison if convicted of repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Joshua Erickson started sexually assaulting her when she was around 11 years old. She said the incidents happened five years ago and lasted for about one year.

The victim told police Erickson threatened to tell her mother she was doing something bad so she wouldn't say anything. She also told police Erickson would say the worst things a child could hear to her: 'You're retarded' and 'No one loves you.'

Erickson had his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon.