Skydiver charged after parachuting into power lines in Hudson

St. Croix County (WQOW) - A skydiver is facing two felonies in St. Croix County after parachuting into power lines.

Karl Anthony Lips-Eakins, of Minnesota, is charged with intentional damage and criminal trespass to Energy Provider Property.

According to court records, two men called police after seeing a man they described as 'lifeless' being carried to a car near where a parachute was hanging from an electrical line on a cell phone tower. The men followed that car to a Hudson emergency room and waited for police.

Once there, a deputy with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department spoke with Lips-Eakins, who was being treated for electrical burns.

He told authorities he thought it would be 'fun' to jump from the cell phone tower.

Lips-Eakins, who works at Twin Cities Skydiving in Baldwin, told police his parachute didn't open all the way, and he received electrical shocks when it got caught on a line. A friend drove him to the ER.

His current condition isn't known, but he was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of his burns.

Deputies later spoke with St. Croix Electric, who told police 127 customers lost power after the incident; one customer lost service for more than three hours.

Lips-Eakins is due in court in mid-October.