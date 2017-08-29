Pennsylvania man charged in Eau Claire with OWI with children in car

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Vaughn Cromartie of Pennsylvania is charged in Eau Claire County with an OWI while having two kids in his car.

According to the criminal complaint, a citizen called police while following Cromartie's car, after seeing him swerving through two lanes of traffic on Clairemont Avenue. The witness told police Cromartie almost hit other cars, and at one point, did hit a large construction cone. They also told police while at a stop light at the Stein Blvd intersection, they saw Cromartie slouched forward, appearing to be asleep. The witness said a juvenile passenger, later learned to be 13, was shaking him, trying to wake him up.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were in the car with Cromartie while he was driving. They said both children were crying when they caught up to him.