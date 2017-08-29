AP HS Football Poll - 8/28/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Football Poll - 8/28/17

HS FOOTBALL

Here  is  The  Associated  Press  high  school  football  poll.  The  poll  includes  first-place  votes  in  parentheses,  season  record,  total  points  and  last week's  ranking,  as  voted  upon  by  a  statewide  panel  of  sports  writers.  Teams  are  arranged  in  three  divisions  of  equal  size  based  on  current  enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School                                  Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Kimberly  (10)              2-0          100          1                 
2.  Franklin                        2-0          82            2                 
3.  Waunakee                        2-0          78            3                 
4.  Sun  Prairie                  2-0          70            4                 
5.  Brookfield  Central    2-0          63            5                 
6.  Fond  du  Lac                  1-1          44            6                 
7.  Waukesha  West              2-0          42            8                 
8.  Brookfield  East          2-0          22            9                 
9.  Monona  Grove                2-0          18            T10             
10.Menomonie                      2-0          9              NR               
Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 5. Muskego 4. Appleton North 3. Menasha 3. Bay Port 2. Cedarburg 2. Middleton 2. Verona Area 1.

Medium Division (301-899)
School                                                  Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Waukesha  Catholic  Mem(10)      2-0          100          1                 
2.  Lodi                                                2-0          76            T2               
3.  Mount  Horeb-Barneveld              2-0          68            5                 
4.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame                2-0          65            6                 
5.  Amherst                                          1-1          60            2                 
6.  St.  Croix  Central                      2-0          59            7                 
7.  Lake  Mills                                    2-0          30            9                 
8.  Rice  Lake                                      2-0          23            8                 
9.  Racine  St.  Catherine's            2-0          17            T10             
10.  Kewaskum                                      2-0          12            NR               
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 7. Freedom 6. Appleton Xavier 6. Pewaukee 5. Seymour 3. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3. Bloomer 2. Berlin 1. New Berlin Eisenhower 1. Osceola 1. Spencer-Marshfield Columbus 1. West De Pere 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)
School                                                    Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs  (10)          2-0          100          1   
2.  Edgar                                                2-0          88            2   
3.  Bangor                                              2-0          81            3   
4.  Black  Hawk                                      2-0          62            4   
5.  Grantsburg                                      2-0          55            5   
6.  Stanley-Boyd                                  2-0          53            6   
7.  Abbotsford                                      2-0          34            9   
8.  Iola-Scandinavia                          2-0          30            10 
9.  Wild  Rose                                        2-0          15            NR 
10.Lake  Country  Lutheran                2-0          7              NR 
Others receiving votes: Shiocton 6. Eau Claire Regis 6. Pecatonica-Argyle 5. Dodgeland 2. Brillion 1. Cambridge 1. Horicon-Hustisford 1. Oakfield 1. Reedsville 1. Living Word Lutheran 1.
  
