AP HS Football Poll - 8/28/17

HS FOOTBALL

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.



Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (10) 2-0 100 1

2. Franklin 2-0 82 2

3. Waunakee 2-0 78 3

4. Sun Prairie 2-0 70 4

5. Brookfield Central 2-0 63 5

6. Fond du Lac 1-1 44 6

7. Waukesha West 2-0 42 8

8. Brookfield East 2-0 22 9

9. Monona Grove 2-0 18 T10

10.Menomonie 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 5. Muskego 4. Appleton North 3. Menasha 3. Bay Port 2. Cedarburg 2. Middleton 2. Verona Area 1.



Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Mem(10) 2-0 100 1

2. Lodi 2-0 76 T2

3. Mount Horeb-Barneveld 2-0 68 5

4. Green Bay Notre Dame 2-0 65 6

5. Amherst 1-1 60 2

6. St. Croix Central 2-0 59 7

7. Lake Mills 2-0 30 9

8. Rice Lake 2-0 23 8

9. Racine St. Catherine's 2-0 17 T10

10. Kewaskum 2-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 7. Freedom 6. Appleton Xavier 6. Pewaukee 5. Seymour 3. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3. Bloomer 2. Berlin 1. New Berlin Eisenhower 1. Osceola 1. Spencer-Marshfield Columbus 1. West De Pere 1.



Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 2-0 100 1

2. Edgar 2-0 88 2

3. Bangor 2-0 81 3

4. Black Hawk 2-0 62 4

5. Grantsburg 2-0 55 5

6. Stanley-Boyd 2-0 53 6

7. Abbotsford 2-0 34 9

8. Iola-Scandinavia 2-0 30 10

9. Wild Rose 2-0 15 NR

10.Lake Country Lutheran 2-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Shiocton 6. Eau Claire Regis 6. Pecatonica-Argyle 5. Dodgeland 2. Brillion 1. Cambridge 1. Horicon-Hustisford 1. Oakfield 1. Reedsville 1. Living Word Lutheran 1.



------

