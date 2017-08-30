Nate Stanley embracing starting role

Iowa City, IA (WQOW) -- Former Menomonie Mustang Nate Stanley will be the week one starter at quarterback for the Hawkeyes.

Today, Stanley addressed the media for the first time as the verified starter - after being informed of the decision last Thursday, and Stanley says he's embracing the opportunity.

"It is a little bit more pressure, but pressure's a good thing," Stanley explains, "I think it helps you to rise up to the competition and play better."

"It was a close call. We felt like we needed to make a decision and start moving forward with the football team," says Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, "We did that at the end of the week, and we've pressed forward. He's done a nice job, Tyler's done a nice job and hopefully they'll both be ready to go."

The Hawkeyes open the season this Saturday against Wyoming. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.