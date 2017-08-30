Nate Stanley embracing starting role - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Nate Stanley embracing starting role

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Nate Stanley throwing during Hawkeyes training camp Nate Stanley throwing during Hawkeyes training camp
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (file photo) Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (file photo)
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz

Iowa City, IA (WQOW) -- Former Menomonie Mustang Nate Stanley will be the week one starter at quarterback for the Hawkeyes.

Today, Stanley addressed the media for the first time as the verified starter - after being informed of the decision last Thursday, and Stanley says he's embracing the opportunity.

"It is a little bit more pressure, but pressure's a good thing," Stanley explains, "I think it helps you to rise up to the competition and play better."

"It was a close call. We felt like we needed to make a decision and start moving forward with the football team," says Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, "We did that at the end of the week, and we've pressed forward. He's done a nice job, Tyler's done a nice job and hopefully they'll both be ready to go."

The Hawkeyes open the season this Saturday against Wyoming. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

