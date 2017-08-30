Eau Claire boy appears on national TV competition

An Eau Claire boy showed off his culinary talent, appearing on a national cooking show Tuesday night.

Castle Dettinger appeared on Tuesday's episode of "Chopped Junior” on the food network. Family and friends gathered at the Oxford in Eau Claire for a viewing party to celebrate the occasion. The 12 year old Eau Claire boy said that he first learned to cook when he was eight. Although he did not win tonight's competition he was not deterred.

"Just a really fun experience, and I met a lot of really cool people, learned a lot of really fun things, and had just a great experience filming the episode. So I am proud of how I did," Dettinger told News 18.

Tuesday's episode was taped over a year ago, and Castle was not able to tell anyone other than his parents how he did until the episode aired. Castle says he really has a passion for cooking, but his dream is to work in the film industry.