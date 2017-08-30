8/30: "The Great Community Cookout" - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

8/30: "The Great Community Cookout"

Menomonie (WQOW) -- An upcoming event is supporting a local non-profit and providing us with food!

It's the Great Community Cookout. It's happening Thursday, September 14 from 4 p.m. to  p.m. in downtown Menomonie (right behind the Visitors Center).

The event is in its 13th year and has live music from Them Coulee Boys. There will be games for kids and families, plus delicious food and beverages from local vendors.

The event supports the Main Street of Menomonie, Inc.

