Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake

Rice Lake (WQOW) - Authorities said a sex offender will be released into the Rice Lake community in early September.

Michael A. Powell, 39, will be temporarily residing at 24 W. Slocumb Street in Rice Lake. He will be released from prison on September 5, 2017.

Powell was convicted of causing mental harm to a child; the case was originally charged as first degree sexual assault of a child (four counts).

Authorities said the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will supervise Powell until September 9, 2021.

