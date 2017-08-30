Eau Claire authorities searching for woman believed to be in Chippewa River

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are searching the waters near the Lake Street bridge and Owen Park, for a woman who may have fallen into the Chippewa River early Wednesday morning.

News 18 spoke with Kyle Roder, the public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department. He said crews received a call from a person at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday that there were belongings on the Lake Street bridge, including a backpack and shoes.

Authorities checked nearby street camera video and saw what appeared to be a woman climbing the Lake Street bridge railings. Police said the camera, which pans automatically, didn't capture her jumping or falling in, but they believe that is what happened.

"The communications center did a fantastic job. They back tracked, looked at some video surveillance that we have for public space cameras over there at First (Avenue) and Lake (Street), and were able to determine that there was a person that was walking back and fourth on the bridge earlier on in the morning. From there, we have all indications that are leading to this point that someone went in to the water from on top of the bridge," said Lieutenant Derek Thomas, with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Thomas said the department does not believe any foul play was involved, and that all signs are pointing towards this being an intentional act.

Roder said they're searching between the Lake Street and Water Street bridges, near Owen Park. Authorities told News 18 they've been searching the river since 4 a.m. Wednesday with several boats and a sonar. The Eau Claire Fire Department is handling the search, but the Eau Claire Police Department is handling the investigation.

Police said they believe they've identified the woman and are contacting the woman's family right now.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest details.