LATEST: Eau Claire police say woman who jumped into Chippewa River is safe

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said a Wisconsin woman, who was reportedly seen falling into the Chippewa River, is at home safe and sound.

On Thursday, Lt. Derek Thomas, with the Eau Claire Police Department, told News 18 they were able to get in contact with the woman over the phone. Police said she admitted to jumping off the Lake Street bridge in Eau Claire early Wednesday morning but would not say why she did it.

Police said they were able to contact the woman after locating personal identification in her backpack with her name. She described what she wore that morning to police, which they said matched what was captured in street camera video of her climbing the bridge.

Thomas told News 18 the woman is not from the Eau Claire area; he would not comment on what city or side of the state she is from pending investigation.

He said police and Eau Claire fire crews take similar situations, like Wednesday's water search, very seriously. Factors like the fast current in the Chippewa River, how shallow the water is near the Lake Street bridge, as well as what time the woman jumped, which was around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, made the situation urgent for officers and fire crews to respond.

Thomas told News 18 the woman may have jumped over 30 feet from the bridge down to the river. He said luckily, where she landed is about three-feet deep, whereas just a few feet away it's only 12 to 18 inches deep.

Thomas said the woman won't be charged, nor will a citation be issued to her.

Posted Aug. 30, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are searching the waters near the Lake Street bridge and Owen Park, for a woman who may have fallen into the Chippewa River early Wednesday morning.

News 18 spoke with Kyle Roder, the public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department. He said crews received a call from a person at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday that there were belongings on the Lake Street bridge, including a backpack and shoes.

Authorities checked nearby street camera video and saw what appeared to be a woman climbing the Lake Street bridge railings. Police said the camera, which pans automatically, didn't capture her jumping or falling in, but they believe that is what happened.

"The communications center did a fantastic job. They back tracked, looked at some video surveillance that we have for public space cameras over there at First (Avenue) and Lake (Street), and were able to determine that there was a person that was walking back and fourth on the bridge earlier on in the morning. From there, we have all indications that are leading to this point that someone went in to the water from on top of the bridge," said Lieutenant Derek Thomas, with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Thomas said the department does not believe any foul play was involved, and that all signs are pointing towards this being an intentional act.

Roder said they're searching between the Lake Street and Water Street bridges, near Owen Park. Authorities told News 18 they've been searching the river since 4 a.m. Wednesday with several boats and a sonar. The Eau Claire Fire Department is handling the search, but the Eau Claire Police Department is handling the investigation.

Police said they believe they've identified the woman and are contacting the woman's family right now.

