Meet Team Wilson

Meet celebrity, Dr. Zachary C. Wilson, a radiation oncologist with Mayo Clinic Health System, and partner, Emma McIlquham, a supervisor at the UW-Eau Claire Service Center and a tour guide at the Leinie Lodge.

Choreographer: Mark Quamme, the coordinator of Orientation and New Student Programs at UW-Eau Claire

