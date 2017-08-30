Hudson JV basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting a child

Hudson (WQOW) - The Hudson School District has placed a JV basketball coach on paid administrative leave after underage sex-related charges were filed against him Tuesday.
Louis French, 42, is charged in St. Croix County with four felonies:
According to the criminal complaint, the victim's father contacted police after he found his 13-year-old daughter cutting her leg; that's when she told him French had been sexually assaulting her since the 5th grade with the last incident being just two weeks ago.
Her father told police his daughter often babysits for French and was supposed to babysit that night.
The victim told police while she was babysitting for him, he would shower with the bathroom door open and would purposely drive the long way to her house to spend more time with her. The victim's parents told police French sent their daughter an inappropriate Snapchat message, to which they replied to see what he would send back. Within a minute, he sent a picture of his genitals.
French is due back in court Wednesday at 1 p.m. for a bond hearing. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m.
News 18 contacted the Hudson School District, which released a statement indicating the district conducted a criminal background check before French was hired as the JV coach in October 2016, which "did not show any concerns." The district said its high school principal and superintendent recently met with the girls basketball athletes and their parents to provide support and answer their questions. Below is the school district's full statement:
Providing a safe environment for our athletes/students and caring for your children are the most important responsibilities we have in the Hudson School District. We take that duty very seriously.
On Monday, we learned that law enforcement was arresting, Louis French, Hudson High School’s JV 2 Basketball Coach for alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. The current allegations do not pertain to any of the athletes on the Hudson High School teams he has coached. The Hudson School District conducted a criminal background check before Louis French was hired that did not show any concerns. Background checks are part of the School District’s procedures for all staff and volunteers.
The School District has been working in cooperation with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office as they investigate the allegations. The School District has directed Louis French to have no contact with any Hudson School District students and he is not allowed to come to School District property or activities. Louis French has been put on paid leave, pending the outcome of the School District’s investigation.
At this time, we are not aware of any other allegations of inappropriate conduct by Louis French. We encourage parents to have a conversation with their children to determine if there are any other concerns that may not have been brought forward to law enforcement. Additional concerns of misconduct should be brought to Hudson police department.
The Hudson School District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the legal process moves forward. We will continue to keep the best interests of your children and all of our athletes as a primary concern.
We know people may have additional questions. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the School District is not able to answer all of the questions you may have. Your questions may be directed to the Superintendent’s Office or Hudson Police Department.
Additionally, our High School Principal and Superintendent met with the parents of our girls basketball athletes last evening to provide support and answer their questions. We want all of our students and families to know that we have staff available to provide support and resources if anyone may be struggling with this situation.
