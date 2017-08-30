Hudson JV basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting a child

Hudson (WQOW) - The Hudson School District has placed a JV basketball coach on paid administrative leave after underage sex-related charges were filed against him Tuesday.

Louis French, 42, is charged in St. Croix County with four felonies:

first degree sexual assault of a child - sexual contact with a person under age of 13; Felony B

repeated sexual assault of the same child (at least three violations of fist or second degree sexual assault); Felony C

using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime; Felony C

causing a child 13-18 to view sexual activity; Felony H

According to the criminal complaint, the victim's father contacted police after he found his 13-year-old daughter cutting her leg; that's when she told him French had been sexually assaulting her since the 5th grade with the last incident being just two weeks ago.

Her father told police his daughter often babysits for French and was supposed to babysit that night.

The victim told police while she was babysitting for him, he would shower with the bathroom door open and would purposely drive the long way to her house to spend more time with her. The victim's parents told police French sent their daughter an inappropriate Snapchat message, to which they replied to see what he would send back. Within a minute, he sent a picture of his genitals.

French is due back in court Wednesday at 1 p.m. for a bond hearing. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

News 18 contacted the Hudson School District, which released a statement indicating the district conducted a criminal background check before French was hired as the JV coach in October 2016, which "did not show any concerns." The district said its high school principal and superintendent recently met with the girls basketball athletes and their parents to provide support and answer their questions. Below is the school district's full statement: