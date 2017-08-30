Walker to lead Wisconsin trade mission to Israel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker plans to lead a Wisconsin trade mission to Israel this fall.

Walker announced Wednesday that he will lead the trade mission from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 and asked interested state companies to join him on the trip.

Walker previously visited Israel in 2015 for the first time on a political trip as part of his run for president. This will mark his first trip there on a state trade mission as governor.

Walker said Israel's fast-growing economy is an opportunity for Wisconsin technology companies. Walker plans to meet with companies in Tel Aviv as well as government officials and leaders in the technology and water technology sectors.

Walker is headed to Japan and South Korea on a trade mission from Sept. 8 to Sept. 16.