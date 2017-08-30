Labor Day weekend travel: plan ahead, be alert

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Are you planning to travel on the road this Labor Day weekend?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said road construction work will come to a halt, but that doesn't mean the state is in the clear from lane restrictions and traffic delays.

“For the protection of workers and to enhance traffic flow, work on most state highway projects will be suspended from noon on Friday, Sept. 1 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5,” said Wayne Chase, WisDOT’s Chief Construction Oversight Engineer.

The DOT said peak travel periods are expected to occur between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and on Monday, Sept. 4.

In addition, several law enforcement agencies around Wisconsin will take part in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which is aimed to watch for impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists. The campaign will run through Labor Day.

The DOT said during 2016's Labor Day weekend, there were six fatal traffic-related crashes.

Significant highway construction projects that may affect holiday travel include:

Zoo Interchange project in Milwaukee County - work continues with a new traffic pattern in place. Closures include the system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-41/894 southbound. Access to I-94 westbound is restricted at 84th Street. The ramp remains open for traffic going to I-41 northbound. Various other on and off ramps remain under construction with detours posted to get motorists around the closures.

In northern Washington County, work continues on the I-41 Kohlsville River Bridge with a traffic pattern shift in place for the holiday weekend. All traffic is being carried on the southbound bridge structure as the new northbound structure is being built. There are no lane closures impacting travel as two lanes in both directions remain open, but speeds are reduced in the work zone. Delays are likely approaching the work zone during peak travel times.

WIS 175 in Washington County - full closure from just north of County Q to just south of Hubertus Road and from just north of WIS 167 (Holy Hill Road) to WIS 60. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 60 or County Y (Lannon Road).

US 45 in Kenosha County - full closure from the IL/WI state line to north of County C. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 50 or IL 173.

I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties - be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. Reduced speed limit on I-39/90 northbound near Edgerton and Newville. Ramp to I-39/90 northbound at US 51 interchange (Exit 156) is closed. Alternate routes are required.

Verona Road (US 18/151) in Dane County.

US 151 near Sun Prairie in Dane County. Traffic is reduced to one lane on US 151 northbound.

I-41 near US 10 in Winnebago County - northbound and southbound lanes of I-41 have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts throughout the WIS 441 Tri-Project work zone. Eastbound and westbound US 10 will also have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts through the work zone. The ramp from westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 to northbound I-41 is closed until spring of 2018. The detour route involves westbound US 10 to WIS 76, follow WIS 76 north to WIS 96, and WIS 96 east to I-41.

WIS 44 in Fond du Lac County is closed and detoured from the City of Ripon to the Fond du Lac/Winnebago county line.

WIS 144 in Sheboygan County is closed and detoured from the Village of Random Lake to WIS 28.

In Clark County, one block of WIS 98 in the City of Loyal will remain closed for an urban reconstruction project. The detour route includes county highways K, H and Y.

WIS 22 in Clintonville (Waupaca County) is closed between 13th St. and Autumn St. Through traffic is detoured via 7th St., N. Lyon St., E. 12th St., SSGT Warren Hansen Dr., WIS 156, Industrial Ave., Winter St., and Commercial Ave.

US 51 at Marathon County WW will have two lanes open northbound and southbound. Southbound traffic will be on the temporary structure at a reduced speed of 55 mph.

US 51 at Weber Creek north of Mercer (Iron County) will be open to a single lane under the use of a temporary traffic signal.

WIS 182 is closed at the Flambeau River bridge in Park Falls (Price County). Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 70 and WIS 47.

Before your trip, the DOT said you can check the state’s 511 travel information system to learn the latest about any traffic incidents or delays.