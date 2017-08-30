U-Haul offers 30 days free self-storage to Harvey victims

(WQOW) - With thousands of homes destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, a storage company is offering a free service to those affected in Texas.

Six U-Haul companies across Texas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents affected by Harvey. According to a news release, 41 U-Haul facilities will offer the free service, including in Corpus Christi, Gulf Coast Texas, West Houston, East Houston, San Antonio East and San Antonio West.