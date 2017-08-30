WXOW Videographer

WXOW News 19 is looking for a talented videographer/editor to work in our newsroom. This is a full-time position.

Candidates will be a creative professional, with an eye for the right shots, and who will tell compelling stories with video and natural sound.

Applicants will edit, contribute to web platforms, cover sports events, and produce news stories. You will operate our live truck and other live-remote units. We want a competitive professional with a team attitude. This is an excellent opportunity to work with a talented team of news professionals.

Qualified candidates should email a resume and a link to video you've shot and edited to:

Sean Dwyer, News Director

WXOW News 19 sdwyer@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V