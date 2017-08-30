DNA evidence links Jim Falls man to trailer theft one year later - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Posted:
By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Chippewa County (WQOW) - More than one year after a contractor reported a trailer full of tools was stolen in Chippewa County, DNA evidence has matched with a suspect.

Thomas Peterson, of Jim Falls, is charged with two felonies: theft of over $10,000 and burglary of a truck or trailer.

According to court records, a contractor reported a trailer was stolen from his work site in June 2016, with more than $10,000 worth of tools inside. The Chippewa Falls Police Department recovered the trailer the next day with most of the tools missing.

Police swabbed the trailer and the cut lock for any suspect DNA and sent them to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison. 

In May 2017, the police department received the findings from the lab that said the DNA matched Peterson.

