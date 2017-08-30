BACK TO SCHOOL: Does your child know how to load their backpack correctly?

Does your child know how to load their backpack correctly? With school just around the corner, one Eau Claire chiropractor is teaching parents how to make sure their child is carrying their books to and from school safely.

Dr. Pamela Stucky-La Guardia, with Stucky Chiropractic, told News 18 a child's backpack should weigh no more than 10 percent of their body weight.

Before your child puts their backpack on for their first day of school, you should check how items are stacked in the backpack. Rest the heavier weight in the back of the bag closest to your child's back.

Dr. Stucky-La Guardia said wide, padded straps worn on each arm can also help balance out the weight in the bag.

She said carrying a backpack improperly, can lead to major back pain down the road.

"If a child is wearing a backpack improperly, what will happen is, it will cause their posture to bend and their head will go into forward head carry," Dr. Stucky-La Guardia said.

With added stress on the back from wearing a backpack incorrectly, the individual's posture can get worse over time.

"It can cause a hump to the back, again that forward head carry, which doesn't allow proper blood, nerve and oxygen flow from the head to the body and vice versa. So, it's very important to make sure a child knows how to pack a backpack properly and how to carry it properly," Dr. Stucky-La Guardia added.

If there are chest and waist straps on your child's book bag, Dr. Stucky-La Guardia said those should be strapped together for added support.

Backpack straps should be synched properly to the length of the child's back. To check if the backpack is being worn properly, Dr. Stucky-La Guardia added that the end of the backpack should sit right on top of your child's bottom if it's being worn properly.