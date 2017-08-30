Day of Giving: Donate to help Harvey victims

(WQOW) - Thousands of people have been forced to leave their flooded homes, losing everything they own, and the storm isn’t over yet.

It is anticipated that many more families will be impacted as rain continues to fall and flooding persists. Tropical Storm Harvey will continue to devastate the south for the next several days, delivering as much as another 30 inches of rain. Significant flooding and tornadoes are predicted.

Our hearts go out to the thousands of people affected by this catastrophic disaster in Texas. We know this is a challenging and emotional time, and the American Red Cross is working around the clock to get help to where it is needed most.

To help with relief efforts, on Thursday, Aug. 31, Disney ABC Television Group (DATG) will host a "Day of Giving" to benefit those impacted by Harvey. WQOW News 18, as well as its ABC affiliates and Good Morning America, are asking you to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted.

Your donation can help the American Red Cross provide warm meals, shelter and hope to these families. Please donate today.