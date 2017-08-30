Western Wisconsin women team up to help Harvey victims

An online post on Tuesday about helping victims of Hurricane Harvey helped two Chippewa Valley residents meet and collaborate on putting together assistance efforts on Wednesday.

Cassandra Trunkel, of Colfax, decided to create a group called, "Hurricane Harvey Relief in Menomonie" on Facebook after she saw videos of the aftermath from Harvey.

Cherise Nielsen ended up messaging Trunkel saying she wanted to help set up donation drop-off spots. Nielsen told Trunkel she'd be more than willing to drive the donations down to Texas early next week.

The duo has five supply drop off spots set up around the Chippewa Valley region for people to donate items throughout the rest of the week.

"A lot of people from the communities reached out to me. I met her, and we've been working together ever since on the project," Trunkel said.

"We're strictly dropping stuff off next week, so we're going to take as much as we possibly can in a truck and a 20 ft trailer," Nielsen said.

Trunkel and Nielsen said they're also planning a follow-up trip within the next few weeks to go back down to Texas to help with clean up efforts.

If you're interested in donating supplies this week, there are five drop off sites established:

Elk Mount Resort, N8535 618th St., Colfax

Natural Touch Landscaping, E9002 555th Avenue, Elk Mound

VES Environmental Solutions, 8296 Commerce Parkway, Chippewa Falls

TMS Tire & Auto, 1806 US-12, Menomonie,

RIZE Nutrition, 544 Broadway Street South, Suite 405, Menomonie

Both Trunkel and Nielsen said people are welcome to message them on Facebook to drop off items at their homes.

