Five Guys to open at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you're a 'burger and fry, kind of guy', or gal, a new eatery is making its way to Eau Claire's mall.

Betsy Maher, the general manager with General Growth Property, told News 18 Five Guys is opening up shop in the food court at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.

While it's too early to predict when Five Guys will open, she said construction should start some time in early September. Maher said the "popular, fast casual restaurant" serves hamburgers, hot dogs, shakes and fries.