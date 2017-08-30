Backpack drive gives Eau Claire students leg up ahead of school year

An Eau Claire elementary school received hundreds of backpacks Wednesday to help students start the year off completely prepared.

Morrie's Mazda donated 350 backpacks to Longfellow Elementary in Eau Claire. They also gave a check for $1200 for school supplies. The car dealership holds an annual backpack drive to collect backpacks for a different community charity each year.

This year both Longfellow and Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center were chosen to each receive 350 backpacks. Staff members from Longfellow said they really appreciate the gift.

"It gives us the ability. The items that our families may be lacking, we can purchase those items. So it's a huge relief for our families and for our kids," Longfellow staff member Holly Larson told News 18.

This was the fourth year for the event. Organizers said they enjoy having the opportunity to give back to the community.