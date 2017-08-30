Northwest Wisconsin Red Cross sending volunteers to help victims of Harvey

As Harvey continues to hammer Texas and Louisiana with rain, members of the local Red Cross are doing their part to help.

The Wisconsin Red Cross has deployed over 80 disaster team members to the flood areas. Ten of those team members are from the local Northwest Wisconsin Red Cross in Altoona.



Wednesday, volunteers came in to the local office to prepare for deployment on Thursday. This will be the first national deployment for disaster team member Dan Nelson.

"My mission is,how do I take care of communities? Communities are no better than the people that get involved in those communities. That means participating locally, and that means participating nationally to help people who are really in need,” Nelson told News 18.

Northwest Wisconsin Red Cross Executive Director Kyle Kriegl said this is a very difficult assignment for any volunteer, and may even surpass Hurricane Katrina.