HS Sports - Wednesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
GIRLS HS TENNIS
Non-Conference

NEW RICHMOND   2
EAU CLAIRE REGIS   5
Ramblers: 13-3

Singles:
#1: Greta Bakke (NR) def. Josie Seelen (ECR), 6-2, 6-1
#2: Emma Kowieski (ECR) def. Anna Hop (NR), 6-2, 6-3
#3: Caroline Kowieski (ECR) def. Teresa Tanner (NR), 6-1, 6-3
#4: Arianna Smith (NR) def. Arianna Smith (ECR), 6-2, 6-4

Doubles:
#1: Kate Seyer-Taylor Johnson (ECR) def. Mia Bakke-Katelyn Eickoff (NR), 6-2, 6-4
#2: Marjie Willer-Emily Haag (ECR) def. Emma Bergstrom-Kerrigan Storlie (NR), 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
#3: Alaina Darnell-Morgan Metz (ECR) def. Margo Gauper-Katrina Riba (NR), 6-7, 6-1, 6-0

