HS Sports - Wednesday

EC Regis improves to 13-3 in dual meets this season
Kate Seyer & Taylor Johnson of Regis win 6-2, 6-4 at #1 doubles
GIRLS HS TENNIS
Non-Conference
NEW RICHMOND 2
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 5
Ramblers: 13-3
Singles:
#1: Greta Bakke (NR) def. Josie Seelen (ECR), 6-2, 6-1
#2: Emma Kowieski (ECR) def. Anna Hop (NR), 6-2, 6-3
#3: Caroline Kowieski (ECR) def. Teresa Tanner (NR), 6-1, 6-3
#4: Arianna Smith (NR) def. Arianna Smith (ECR), 6-2, 6-4
Doubles:
#1: Kate Seyer-Taylor Johnson (ECR) def. Mia Bakke-Katelyn Eickoff (NR), 6-2, 6-4
#2: Marjie Willer-Emily Haag (ECR) def. Emma Bergstrom-Kerrigan Storlie (NR), 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
#3: Alaina Darnell-Morgan Metz (ECR) def. Margo Gauper-Katrina Riba (NR), 6-7, 6-1, 6-0