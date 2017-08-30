Game week for UW-Eau Claire football

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Blugolds are preparing for a trip to St. Paul, Saturday, and an afternoon matchup with St. Thomas, the team ranked fifth in the D3 Football.com preseason poll.



This is the sixth straight season that UW-Eau Claire has faced the Tommies. St. Thomas has won all the previous matchups, including a 36-point win last year at Carson Park. although that was a game UWEC led 6-0 after the first quarter.



Blugolds head coach Dan Larson says you can definitely tell that it's game week.



"Kind of the attention to detail and the intensity aspect always gets ratcheted up a little bit, and that's what we have seen for the most part from our players, I think they're excited," says Larson, "I think it's kind of that aspect I don't have to hit my teammate any more, I'm looking forward to the opportunity and the chance to get out and do that against somebody different. I think anytime it's a game week and you start to see those types of things. You can tell you guys are getting excited for what's coming up on Saturday."



The St. Thomas game is part of a challenging 2017 schedule for the Blugolds. Five of UWEC's ten opponents are ranked in the preseason Top 25, with one more opponent receiving votes. The Tommies are ranked fifth in the poll.



"I'm excited to see us play, I really am," says Larson, "we're still working, and that's great, for as long as we're here as a coaching staff and program we're going to continue to work to win and that's going to be our mindset every single Saturday, it doesn't matter the opponent, we're going to go out and control what we can control, and we'll never shy away from having the expectation of taking the field to beat somebody, and it doesn't matter who we're playing, so we're excited for Saturday."



UWEC vs. UST will be a 1:10 P.M. kickoff, Saturday, at O'Shaughnessy Stadium.