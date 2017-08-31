Weston cleaning business to help in Harvey cleanup - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Weston cleaning business to help in Harvey cleanup

Weston (WAOW) -- K-Tech Cleaning workers packed four trucks with supplies Wednesday before heading to Texas to help in the hurricane cleanup.

The trucks, loaded with more than 500 pieces of equipment, leave Thursday for Houston.

"The first wave, we go down and basically get boots on the ground to more or less see what is there," President Craig Kersemeier said.

Workers will evaluate the scope of the recovery and how long they might need to stay, he said.

K-Tech is a member of Disaster Kleenup International (DKI), an organization made up of 250 businesses that respond to disasters.

