Adopt-A-Pet: Maui

Meet our Pet of the Day: Maui!

Maui is 6 and a half years old. He's a neutered male. He also has his front claws declawed. He is quite heavy, a big guy. He arrived at the shelter as a stray in April. He likes to talk every once in a while, making noises. He does appreciate his space, but he does like other pets and attention when he wants it.

If you're interested in Maui, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.