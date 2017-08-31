8/31: VFW Customer Appreciation event

Eau Claire (VFW Post 7232) -- An event is coming up to benefit a local VFW become more handicap accessible and offer a better experience for its patrons.

The event and fundraiser is set for Saturday, September 16, starting at 12 p.m., to raise funds toward the VFW Post 7232 building additions. They said facilities, including restrooms and the kitchen, are quite dated and need a huge update.

The event will also include a cash raffle. Tickets for sale at $10 each, with the grand prize set at $1000, 2nd prize at $500.00, and five 3rd prizes at $100 each. The drawing is set at 5:00 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. They will be selling tickets until 5 p.m. or until they're gone. There will also be 50/50 and other raffles going on.

The event is expected to benefit not only the facility, but also patrons. The VFW expects to increase food service with an updated kitchen. They also said the restrooms need to be updated!

At the event, patrons will enjoy charcoal chicken, coleslaw, beans among other picnic type of food. There will also be a free will donation to raise funds for the VFW's building project for their customers and members. There will also be some games for kids or anyone who wants to play, like bean bag toss and ladder ball, and a big back yard.