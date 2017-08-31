8/31: How to help those in need through the Red Cross

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many of you are wondering how you can help out with those affected by the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, and the Red Cross has some tips.

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting the Red Cross' website

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Text the word 'HARVEY' to 90999 to make a $10 donation

According to a news release, the Red Cross estimates at least 32,000 people sought refuge in more than 230 Red Cross and partner shelters across Texas on Tuesday night alone.

It said more than 1,500 disaster workers are on the ground, and hundreds more are on their way. The Red Cross said they are being joined by a group of volunteers from the Mexican Red Cross, who will help support shelters, distribute aid and connect with Spanish speaking disaster survivors to keep them informed about support available to them.

The Red Cross said with the help of partners, they have served more than 180,000 meals and snacks since the storm began. It said more than half of the Red Cross emergency response fleet, 200 emergency response vehicles, have been activated for the operation.