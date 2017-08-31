Scammers look for opportunity as Americans look to help Harvey victims

MADISON (WKOW) – Any natural disaster brings out scammers who prey on the kindness of those looking to help.

Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath are no different.

Wisconsin's Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Michelle Reinen warns now is the time when scammers see tragedies as a way to line their pockets.

"People want to help and so [scammers] have that opportunity to play on that emotional plea and take advantage [of donors]," said Reinen, who says scammers create impostor websites, social media ads and send fake text messages or phone calls. "If you click on that link, you could put malware on your system and could be giving away personal information."

Reinen also points out when donating to a fraudulent charity website, if can be hard to tell whether your money went to a good cause.

"There's a risk you'll never know that it didn't go where you intended it to," said Reinen. "You may find out later, if you have some form of identity theft...you may never be able to make that connection."

Some tips to avoid donating to a charity scam include:

Check to see if the charity websites end in ".org" rather than ".com"

Be wary of any message that claims to have exclusive information or photos. Clicking those links can harm your computer software or capture your personal identity.

If donating to a "crowdfunding" website, review the site's safety and security polices before making a payment.

If you question the legitimacy of a charity, visit the Department of Financial Institutions website, since most organizations soliciting for charitable donations must register and file an annual report.

There are resources people can use to make sure the charities they are supporting are legitimate.

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.

The Center for International Disaster Information says many Americans respond to disasters by collecting food, clothing and household items for people in need. However, these donations require transportation and are not the most efficient way to help people in need. The center suggests people donate monetarily to relief agencies. The Better Business Bureau warns people to be aware of the charities they are donating to.

“BBB reminds donors to make sure they’re donating to real non-profits who are able to deliver aid where it’s needed," Michelle L. Corey, St. Louis BBB president and CEO said. "Publicity about disasters often is used by scammers to solicit money that never reaches those who need it.”