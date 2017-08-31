Laughing gas makes a comeback as painkiller in ambulances - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Laughing gas makes a comeback as painkiller in ambulances

Posted: Updated:

By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - Laughing gas is starting to turn up again in ambulances in some rural areas.

It's a way for medical workers who don't have clearance to administer narcotic painkillers to provide pain and anxiety relief on sometimes long trips to the hospital.

And nitrous has the bonus of not being an opioid as the nation battles a drug overdose crisis.

One medical official in Vermont told of a woman with a dislocated shoulder who didn't want to be given pain medication because she is recovering from addiction.

Its renewed use comes as some states allow advanced emergency medical technicians to administer it. They have less training than paramedics.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.