Dunn County Sheriff's Office looking for man after car chase

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man after a Wednesday car chase.

The department said 31-year-old Matthew Baier fled on foot after a car chase in the Irvington area Wednesday afternoon. They said Baier is currently wanted on a Department of Corrections felony extradition apprehension request. He is also a suspect in several burglary and property crimes in Dunn County.

The sheriff's department described Baier as a white male with a shaved head. He is about 6' 2" tall and weighs around 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt.

Authorities believe he is still on foot and could be anywhere between the Irvington area and the city of Menomonie. The department doesn't believe he is armed.

If you see Baier or know his whereabouts, please call the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at (715) 232-1348 or 911.