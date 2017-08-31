What you need to know for the final preseason Packers game

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31. Kick-off is at 6 p.m.

This is a gold package game. The next game for gold package season ticket holders is September 24 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite the Rams' long NFL history, this is their first visit to Lambeau Field in the preseason. The Packers last hosted the Rams in a preseason game in 1994 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Packers have a 3-2 record against the Rams in the preseason, while their regular season wins are tied at 45 games each and two draws.

Things to know for Thursday's Packers-Rams preseason game:

BROADCASTS

TV: The game airs on News 18 and Telemundo Wisconsin starting at 6:00 p.m. Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon provide play-by-play and analysis. A pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

RADIO: Packers Radio Network coverage airs on 50 stations in 5 states. Locally, you can listen on AM stations WTAQ 1360 or WTMJ 620, or FM stations WTAQ 97.5 and WIXX 101.1.

BRING IT WITH YOU

Thursday is the 68th Midwest Shrine Game, donating a portion of ticket sales to Shriners hospitals and burn centers for children. Since 1950, the Shrine game has raised more than $3.5 million.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAYS

Magnetic schedules will be given away at gate entrances, courtesy of Cenex.

TRAFFIC

The Department of Transportation says the heaviest congestion happens 3 hours before the game and again 3 hours after. Visit 511wi.gov for the very latest travel condition reports.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here.

Here is a list of construction projects that could impact traffic flow, courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

I-43 Resurfacing Project – Brown, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties

All lanes of travel will open in the construction work zones five hours before and five hours after the game.

• Traffic control devices in the work zone could still slow travel on I-43. ?Watch for slowed traffic.

I-41 Resurfacing Project – Brown and Outagamie counties

• I-41 near Wrightstown splits traffic to 3 lanes in one direction and 1 lane in the other for bridge work. This area experienced backups during the previous Packers preseason game.

• Otherwise, I-41 from Kaukauna to De Pere is under construction but both lanes are open to traffic before and after the game.

• Motorists are reminded they can use both lanes of north- and south-bound I-41.

WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project - Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties

I-41 Mainline

• Barrier wall, narrow lanes, short merge distances and orange barrels will be present at various locations due to the WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project.

• Drivers will encounter reduced speed limits on I-41 near the US 10/WIS 441/I-41 interchange.

• Drivers should also watch for reduced lane widths and reduced shoulder widths on northbound and southbound I-41.

WIS 441, US 10 and Roland Kampo Bridge

• Drivers should be aware of orange barrels, narrow lanes, barrier walls and reduced speed limits due to the WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project.

• US 10 eastbound between County CB and I-41 northbound is reduced to a single lane.

• Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 to northbound I-41 ramp is closed until spring of 2018.

• Detour: Continue on westbound US 10 to WIS 76, follow WIS 76 north to WIS 96, take WIS 96 east to I-41.

Safety Patrol

The DOT's State Farm Safety Patrol will work in the 441 expansion project in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties until 6:30 p.m. on game day. The DOT also patrols I-41 in Brown County and I-43 in Brown and Manitowoc counties. The safety teams will help during minor crashes and car problems, including flat tires and minor repairs.

Around the stadium

Around the stadium, Oneida Street from Lombardi Avenue to Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Avenue) and Armed Forces Drive are closed to traffic four hours before kickoff and two hours after the game. During the game, Lombardi Avenue is closed from Oneida to Ridge Road, and only motorists with a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

After the game, Oneida Street is a one-way street going north from Lombardi Avenue to West Mason Street; Ridge Road is a one-way street going north from Valley View Road to West Mason Street, and one way going south from Valley View to Cormier Road. Mike McCarthy way becomes a one-way street going east from Oneida to Ashland Avenue.

Vehicles going north on Ridge Road can drop off passengers in the designated area before the game -- but passenger pick-up after the game is not allowed because of traffic congestion and the pedestrian crowds through this area.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes. Pre-game routes run from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. After the game, buses run until 11:30 p.m. Click here for the Game Day Routes schedule

Lamers Bus Lines will again offer Lamers Express Game Day shuttle service to and from stops around Brown County. Stops include Austin Straubel International Airport, hotels and motels and bars. All buses drop off before the game and pick up after the game at The Bar on Holmgren Way. The cost is $7 each way, cash only. No advance reservations are required. Click here for a schedule of stops around Brown County (the shuttles will follow a 3:25 game day schedule). Game day transportation is also available from Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau and Milwaukee with advance reservations. Click here for details about those rides.

The Packers and its partners have a Designated Driver program. Fans can register at kiosks in the atrium, Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse and on the 6th and 7th floors in the South End. Suite and club guests can register at concierge desks. Fans who register will receive a voucher for a non-alcoholic beverage and be eligible to win a mini helmet signed by Mike McCarthy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 4 p.m. for parking permit holders.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area. (The drop-off area will NOT be a pick-up zone after the game due to heavy congestion; make arrangements to meet your passengers elsewhere after the game.)

Tailgaters are allowed to use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles provided in the parking lot.

Waste Management placed green Dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclables. Recyclable items include aluminum cans; tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

GATES & ATRIUM

The American Family Insurance gate opens at 12 p.m. to allow people to visit the Atrium, Pro Shop, Hall of Fame and restaurants. All other gates open at 4 p.m., two hours before kickoff.

Once a ticket is scanned, exit and re-entry with the same ticket is not allowed.

The Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests only from 12 p.m. until one hour after the game ends. The Game Day Store on the west side of the stadium is open to everyone from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., then it will close to non-ticketed fans.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is open from 12 p.m. until kickoff.

Atrium eateries open at 4 p.m. and close at the end of the game. 1919 Kitchen & Tap is open from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m.

SECURITY

Fans are reminded to use the gate printed on their ticket. Exiting and re-entering the stadium is not allowed on the same ticket.

The Green Bay Packers installed walk-through metal detectors at all gates. Similar to an airport, fans need to place metal objects the size of a small cellphone or larger into a tray before passing through the metal detector. Unlike airports, fans will not need to remove jackets, shoes, wallets, watches, keys or coins.

There are express lanes for fans who are not carrying in bags or stadium seats.

Sleeping bags and blankets are allowed but need to be carried loosely to show that nothing is hidden inside.

As in previous years, NFL policy bans large purses, bags and some stadium seats.

You can have bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"; you can also have one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can have small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

You can have stadium seats with backs only if they have no zippers, pockets or concealed areas.

Padded seats with backs are available for rent inside the stadium.

Small cameras and binoculars must be carried loosely or in a clear bag.

Any items that do not meet the rules for security clearance must be taken back to your vehicle or confiscated. Confiscated items will be disposed of. Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium, and won't be allowed into the game if they refuse to be searched. For more information on NFL security, visit http://nfl.com/allclear.

Stadium seats (portable seat backs) are available for rental in the lower concourse.

PRE-GAME

Beja and Tripoli Shrine nobles will perform a pre-game flag presentation ceremony.

Hannah Marie DeMille of Green Bay will be recognized for hosting a coin drive that benefited the Howard-Suamico Giving Tree to help give families in need with school supplies and backpacks at no cost.

Take a photo with the original Corvette given to the Super Bowl I MVP on the fan walkway. It's on loan from Rawhide, which will tell the story of the first car donation to Rawhide from co-founder Bart Starr.

You don't need a ticket to the game to enjoy the new Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field's parking lot. It's open to the public from 2 p.m. until one hour after the game. There will be food and beverages, live music, alumni photos and TVs to watch the game.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Janine Brass, who was once a Midwest Shrine Hospital patient and is a longtime favorite of fans at the Shrine game, returns to perform the National Anthem. See her performance in 2015.

There is no flyover for this game.

HALFTIME

Halftime entertainment features the High School Quarterback Challenge between the Green Bay West Wildcats and Racine Park Panthers.

Four teams of 9- and 10-year-olds from the Cottage Grove Parks & Recreation NFL Flag League will have a scrimmage. You'll also see the players in the end zone during the national anthem.

GET LOUD LAMBEAU

At crucial times during the game, messages and videos on the TundraVision boards will encourage fans to "get loud," taking advantage of the acoustics of the renovations to Lambeau Field. An example is when the Packers are defending on third and fourth downs. Fans will also see "Get Loud Lambeau" signs in the concourses encouraging fan participation.

HEALTH

Smoking is not allowed anywhere within the stadium. The Packers say this policy extends to smokeless and electronic cigarettes as well. Exit and re-entry are not permitted.

Nursing rooms are available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level, and chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well.

WI-FI

Free wireless internet service is available. Look on your mobile device's Wi-Fi settings and connect to "LambeauField." Look for "Wi-Fi Coaches" roaming the concourse if you have any questions or issues.