Packers donate $100,000 to J.J. Watt's Houston relief fund

The Green Bay Packers are donating $100,000 to J.J. Watt's Houston Flood Relief Fund.

Watt, a Wisconsin native and current Houston Texan, has raised $10 million for the victims of the unprecedented flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Click here for information on Watt's Houston Flood Relief Fund

At Thursday's preseason game at Lambeau Field, the TundraVision video boards will display information on how to donate by texting the American Red Cross.

“The Packers and our fans send our support to the many people and communities impacted by the devastating flooding in the Houston area,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Our thoughts are with all those affected, as well as the responders.”

Here's how you can donate:

1). 1-855-999-4483

2). Click here to donate