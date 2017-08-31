RCU Foundation gives $21K to Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts

Menomonie (WQOW) - Lights, camera and action! An area arts center is one step closer to starting a renovation project.

On Wednesday, the Royal Credit Union Foundation gifted $21,000 to Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (MTCA) for the first phase of its facility roof repairs. Facility staff said the building was constructed in 1889 as a tribute to Mabel Tainter, a woman who loved music and the arts.

"The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts creates a vibrant arts space serving Menomonie and the surrounding communities. The foundation is pleased to support this landmark,” said John Sackett, the president of RCU Foundation.

Steve Renfree, the executive director of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, said they are in the process of fundraising for the building's $90,000 roof repair project. He said staff noticed a minor leak in the attic's ceiling in October 2016.

Renfree said the repairs will be done over a five year period, including gutter and masonry work.

With RCU Foundation's recent donation, Renfree said their repair costs for phase one of the project are covered, which includes $3,000 for the roof analysis conducted nearly one year ago.

He said the next step is to hire a contractor to begin the roof work, which they hope to have underway by fall 2017.

Renfree said the 126-year-old historic building is important to the community, and they want to preserve the building for many years to come.

If you'd like to learn more about Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, click here. If you'd like to donate online, click here. To make a donation over the phone, call 715-235-0001.