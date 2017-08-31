Wisconsin State Capitol: 100 year anniversary

Wisconsin's first territorial Capitol was in Belmont. Delegates met there to determine where the state's permanent Capitol would be located. Eventually, Madison was chosen.

Michael Edmonds from the Wisconsin Historical Society explains why the first Capitol in Madison, did not meet the needs of those who worked there.

The second state Capitol in Madison suffered a devastating fire, leaving only one usable wing of the building. Edmonds explains why that fire was so difficult to extinguish.

George Post was the architect chosen for Wisconsin's Capitol, but the person who oversaw the day to day construction was Lew Porter, a Madison architect.