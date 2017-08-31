73-year-old Cornell man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Cornell man is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

If convicted, Harley Oemig, 73, could face up to 60 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the 8-year-old victim told police Oemig pulled her into a shed and rubbed her private area over her clothing. She said he asked her if it felt good and told her most girls like that.

Oemig is due back in court in late October.

A picture of Oemig was not available from Chippewa County.