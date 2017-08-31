WATCH: Bucks players try to pronounce "Eau Claire"

Wisconsin (WQOW) - If you're from the city of "Clear Water", you probably know how to pronounce its French name, "Eau Claire". But, for some Milwaukee Bucks players, the 9-letter city had some puzzled.

The video shows the players trying to pronounce "Eau Claire". One player is seen asking, "What is that? A doughnut?"

On Thursday, a manager with the Milwaukee Bucks told News 18 they created the video during the 2016-2017 season and thought their fans would enjoy it. He said the videos have been "very well received at the BMO Harris Bradley Center," adding:

"We know the names of some Wisconsin cities can be difficult for those not from here, so we wanted to see how the guys would do."

The Bucks also produced a similar video with players trying to pronounce the city, "Waukesha".