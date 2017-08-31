Highway Closure: County Highway HH in Eau Claire Co.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Due to a road culvert repair over Clear Creek, the Eau Claire County Highway Department will close County Trunk Highway HH from County Highway I to County Highway U in the Town of Clear Creek.

Crews will close the area starting September 11 through September 18.

Traffic will be detoured to County Highway I, Elm Road and County Highway U. Local traffic will be allowed access to property at all times.